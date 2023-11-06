Menu

Crime

Surrey bylaw officers seize $80,000 worth of illegal fireworks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 10:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Halloween fireworks still a problem despite bans say first responders'
Halloween fireworks still a problem despite bans say first responders
Despite the sale and use of fireworks being banned for the last three years, Vancouver police and firefighters still responded to several fireworks-related incidents Halloween night. Angela Jung reports.
Bylaw officers in Surrey, B.C. say they’ve sized another $80,000 worth of illicit fireworks.

City officials believe the haul came from the same owner as $100,000 worth of pyrotechnics they seized the week before Halloween.

According to the city, bylaw officers posing as customers made an appointment to buy the fireworks at a property that appeared to be an abandoned house.

Click to play video: 'Fireworks shot at trick-or-treaters in Vancouver'
Fireworks shot at trick-or-treaters in Vancouver
When they arrived, the officers spotted a “large accumulation” of fireworks from the doorsteps, then told the sellers they were under investigation for illegally dealing the product.

Bylaw officers seized the fireworks and issued two tickets.

Surrey outlawed consumer fireworks in 2005, and breaking the city’s bylaw can result in a $5,000 fine.

