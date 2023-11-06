Surrey bylaw officers seize $80,000 worth of illegal fireworks

Send this page to someone via email

Bylaw officers in Surrey, B.C. say they’ve sized another $80,000 worth of illicit fireworks.

City officials believe the haul came from the same owner as $100,000 worth of pyrotechnics they seized the week before Halloween.

According to the city, bylaw officers posing as customers made an appointment to buy the fireworks at a property that appeared to be an abandoned house.

When they arrived, the officers spotted a “large accumulation” of fireworks from the doorsteps, then told the sellers they were under investigation for illegally dealing the product.

Bylaw officers seized the fireworks and issued two tickets.

Surrey outlawed consumer fireworks in 2005, and breaking the city’s bylaw can result in a $5,000 fine.