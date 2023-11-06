Scotch Creek Water System upgrade underway

Construction on a long-awaited water system upgrade is underway in the Shuswap.

The first phase of the Scotch Creek Water System started Monday. Phase 1 of the project includes the addition of distribution system piping in 2023, while Phase 2 will involve the development of the lake intake and pump/treatment building in 2024.

A grant application was made in February 2020 for a new water system to be constructed within Scotch Creek. On Dec. 17, 2021, the federal and provincial governments announced the Scotch Creek Water System as a grant recipient.

Federal and provincial contributions of more than $2.34 million have been dedicated toward upgrades for the system, which is located in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Electoral Area F. Assent of the electors was obtained by petition process on Sept. 29, 2022, as additional funds are required for completion.

“The unusually long decision process, coupled with cost escalations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, have caused CSRD staff and Urban Systems, the CSRD’s engineering consultant for this project, to be concerned with cost overruns,” the regional district said in a press release.

“The cost estimate within the grant application was completed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, cost escalation for the required pipe material alone is estimated to be in excess of $350,000.”

The province has said there were no additional funds available and it was using Community Works Funds for a grant-funded project.

In discussions with Urban Systems, the idea of using an alternative approach to tendering this project was proposed. This could realize substantial cost savings by using a negotiated request for proposals for detailed design and engineering.

The process required Urban Systems to hire an experienced contractor to help them design the project to fit the reduced budget and to work collaboratively to find possible efficiencies.

Then, the CSRD would have the option to enter into an agreement with the contractor to complete construction. Through a public procurement process, Mountainside Earthworks was hired to assist Urban Systems with the project.