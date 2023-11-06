High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg, police caution

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit is cautioning the public about the release of an inmate from the Stony Mountain Institution.

Garry Edwards Jr., 45, was released from prison following a 12-year sentence related to a number of charges including two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and two counts of armed robbery.

The unit, a joint force with the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP, said in a release on Monday that Edwards is considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent manner.

He is expected to reside in Winnipeg. In their release, officials said that he has a history of violent sexual offending and that all females, both adults and children, are at risk of sexual violence.

He was released on Nov. 6.

Garry Edwards Jr. is said to be a high-risk sex offender following his release from the Stony Mountain Institution on Nov. 6. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

According to police, his recent convictions stem from separate incidents occurring in April 2012. He was convicted for assaulted a woman by choking her and threatening to stab her. He then pulled her into a dark area of a nearby building where he robbed and sexually assaulted her.

He was also convicted for attacking another woman that same day, robbing her at knifepoint, sexually assaulting her and stealing her vehicle.

Upon release, he is subjected to statutory release conditions including:

Residing at a location approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Not being allowed to consume, purchase or possess any drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed.

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

Not being allowed to contact, directly or indirectly, the victims or members of the victims’ families.

Immediately reporting all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females, along with any changes to the status of the relationship or friendship.