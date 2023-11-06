Police in N.B. hope ‘international exposure’ can help solve woman’s disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

The disappearance of a Fredericton woman is being featured in a docuseries about missing people, and police in New Brunswick hope the exposure will help in solving her case.

Erin Brooks was 38 when she was last seen on Fredericton’s north side on Dec. 27, 2021.

She was briefly seen on security camera footage at the St. Mary’s First Nation Smoke Shop. The last time her family saw her was two days earlier — on Christmas.

In early 2022, Fredericton Police Force said they believed she was the victim of foul play.

Brooks’ disappearance is featured in season five of Never Seen Again — a series made by the streaming service Paramount+.

View image in full screen Erin Brooks was last seen inside the St. Mary’s First Nation Smoke Shop, as seen in this security footage from the store. Fredericton Police Force

“The Fredericton Police Force is hopeful that international exposure to the active investigation into the circumstances of Erin’s disappearance bring forth new information for investigators which will lead to a resolution for her family, friends, and community,” Fredericton Police Force posted on social media Monday.

Brooks is the mother of four children, and is from St. Mary’s First Nation. Her sister, Morgan Henderson, told Global News in January 2022 that Brooks was a fun, outspoken and family-oriented person.

“This is awful. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Henderson said of her sister’s disappearance.

In February 2022, the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick appealed for information in her case — noting that Indigenous women are disproportionately victims of violent crimes.

“The tragic disappearance or murder of our Indigenous women is a fear that many of us hold and one that is tragically rooted in reality for Indigenous people in Canada,” they wrote in a news release.

“Though disappearances of our women happen across this country, it is never an easy reality to swallow and hurts more with every new case.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers.