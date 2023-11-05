New Edmonton exhibit highlights Ukrainian ceramic traditions

The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts’ (ACUA) is featuring a month-long exhibit looking back on the history of Ukrainian ceramics.

Out of the Kiln: Sharing Traditions in Clay looks at the connections between people and cultures through pottery. The pieces examine how artists have been inspired by multicultural exchange, and an appreciation of techniques, styles, and motifs developed over time.

“The exbibit was inspired by the multicultural community we have in Canada,” said Larisa Sembaliuk-Cheladyn, the exhibit’s curator. “Many different cultures have come together here with their traditions, some times those traditions are the clothes we wear, the songs we sing, and sometimes it’s the material culture like the ceramics that we’ve brought from different homelands – along with the Indigenous community and the practicing artists her today.”

View image in full screen Out of the Kiln: Sharing Traditions in Clay examines the connections developed between people and cultures through pottery. Global News

Sembaliuk-Cheladyn serves as the Kule Chair of Ukrainian Ethnography at the Kule Folklore Centre. She has become a well-known Ukrainian Canadian artist and illustrator.

“What makes it unique is the artists that tell the story,” Sembaliuk-Cheladyn added. “We have unique pieces that represent traditions that go back 5000 years in Ukraine. We (also) have unique interpretations of art by artist that live in Canada that incorporate Ukrainian culture with indigenous motifs.”

The event begins November 3rd and runs until November 25th at the Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Gallery & Artisan Boutique located at 10554 110 Street.