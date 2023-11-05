Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured after fatal collision in Howick Township, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 5, 2023 2:02 pm
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The Canadian Press file
OPP say one person was killed and two others are injured early Sunday after two vehicles collided in Howick Township, Ont.

Officials were contacted shortly after midnight about a crash between a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Fordwich Line.

Three people were involved. The two drivers were injured and rushed to hospital while a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the deceased is a 45-year-old resident of Brockton.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

