Two women charged with 2nd-degree murder in Winnipeg, police say

Two women have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death last week of 33-year-old Derek Karl Stevenson, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to a suite in the 200 block of Austin Street North on Nov. 1 at 2:30 a.m., where Stevenson’s body was found. An investigation determined that Stevenson had been socializing with two women known to him. A physical altercation erupted, at which time the women are alleged to have assaulted Stevenson, causing fatal injuries.

Cherilyn Ashely Dumas, 20, and Calianna Grace Keeper, 20, are now facing charges.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or contact police online.