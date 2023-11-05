Menu

Crime

Two women charged with 2nd-degree murder in Winnipeg, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 12:48 pm
Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information to come forward. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Shane Gibson/Global News
Two women have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death last week of 33-year-old Derek Karl Stevenson, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to a suite in the 200 block of Austin Street North on Nov. 1 at 2:30 a.m., where Stevenson’s body was found. An investigation determined that Stevenson had been socializing with two women known to him. A physical altercation erupted, at which time the women are alleged to have assaulted Stevenson, causing fatal injuries.

Cherilyn Ashely Dumas, 20, and Calianna Grace Keeper, 20, are now facing charges.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or contact police online.

