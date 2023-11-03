New Veterans Association Food Bank centre to open in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

With the finishing touches done, the Lethbridge chapter of the Veterans Association Food Bank is ready to embark on its mission of support.

John Limb, facilitator of the new food bank which also includes a resource centre, said many veterans struggle in silence and are not willing to ask for help.

He’s hoping the centre will change that by offering food donations, counseling supports, help with filing tax returns or just a place to chat.

“There’s veterans here and they definitely need it. Like I said, a lot of veterans don’t like to reach out because of the effects of PTSD, things like that,” Limb said. “A lot of them are quiet and we have homeless veterans that I know. This is going to help them immensely.”

Charles Redeker is operations manager for the Veterans Association Food Bank in Calgary, and a veteran himself.

His organization is behind the Lethbridge operation and he said they are expecting to be quite busy once the doors open on Saturday.

“In southern Alberta, we’re providing programs and services to approximately 30 veterans and family members. Based on lessons learned from Calgary and Edmonton, there’s likely three or four times that (who) are struggling in Lethbridge in silence,” Redeker said.

He said it truly is veterans helping other veterans.

“We have a better understanding of what they’ve been through, what they’re facing and hopefully there’s a little bit of trust on their side.”

As soon as the organization is up and running, food donation bins will be dropped off to local grocery stores.

“We’ll pick the products up and then bring them back here, and then send them to Calgary where they’ll get boxed and given out to veterans in Lethbridge,” said Limb.

The association is inviting the public to its grand opening taking place on Saturday at 242 12B Street North.