Shaping Saskatchewan: Chris Lane

Regina isn’t where Chris Lane was born and raised.

Yet, the president and CEO of Economic Development Regina chose to call the city his home.

“I’m originally from Alberta and have chosen Regina because of the kind of place that it is, the kind of people who live here, and the opportunities that are waiting for you on its doorstep,” Lane said.

“I find some of the greatest cheerleaders for this city are often people who might not be from here. So they become quite enthusiastic about the kind of place that it is because they have chosen it in their life, kind of like I have. So, you know, I seek out those kind of people who are optimistic and excited about what the city can offer.”

Lane has served in his role at Economic Development Regina for approximately 18 months now. Before that, he was one of the recognizable faces associated with Canadian Western Agribition, when he was CEO of the organization for six years.

He also has 15 years of broadcast news experience across the country.

An advocate for the city and province when it comes to economic growth, Lane said it’s about “punching above your weight” when discussing his passion for a place like Regina and why he enjoys his work.

“In Regina, we have to work a little bit harder than maybe some other places in Canada, but I like that. I think that works. That suits us just fine,” Lane said.

“I like that mentality around work ethic and I like that positivity around the ability to grow and opportunity. Maybe that comes from our agricultural roots in this part of the world. But we’re always looking forward. I think there is that element of optimism that is in Regina that maybe you don’t find in a lot of other places. So that’s what I think really feeds and waters that idea of punching above our weight and optimism.”

While Lane said he continues to find inspiration to charge forward in a leadership role within the community, he added there are plenty of opportunities in the city for others to develop leadership skills and become community leaders themselves.

“I think you have to unreservedly and unashamedly believe in the ability and the future of whatever you’re leading — in this case, in the job that I’ve had the pleasure of doing,” he said.

“My biggest advice is to find a mentor, find a peer group here in the city, who will help enable that and help enable you and grow along with it, because the opportunities in a place like Regina are actually quite staggering for leadership.”