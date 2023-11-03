2 Toronto-area men charged after seizure of guns illegally imported from U.S.: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a Toronto man and a Markham man face multiple charges after illegal guns were seized following a five-month firearm trafficking investigation.

Police say between June and October, members of the York Regional Police guns, gangs and drug enforcement unit were involved in a firearm trafficking investigation.

During the investigation, police identified two men allegedly offering to sell a variety of guns illegally imported from the U.S. into Canada.

Police say two illegal handguns, ammunition and a quantity of Xanax pills were seized, and two men have been charged with firearm and drug trafficking offences.

Fantastic work by the YRP Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit. Two guns illegally imported from the US for sale in Canada taken out of the hands of criminals.

Read more about this five-month investigation here:https://t.co/R6BmOSWTma pic.twitter.com/PMdLkoi0Iu — Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) November 3, 2023

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.