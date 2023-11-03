Menu

Crime

2 Toronto-area men charged after seizure of guns illegally imported from U.S.: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 12:25 pm
Handout / York Regional Police. View image in full screen
Handout / York Regional Police. York Regional Police
York Regional Police say a Toronto man and a Markham man face multiple charges after illegal guns were seized following a five-month firearm trafficking investigation.

Police say between June and October, members of the York Regional Police guns, gangs and drug enforcement unit were involved in a firearm trafficking investigation.

During the investigation, police identified two men allegedly offering to sell a variety of guns illegally imported from the U.S. into Canada.

Police say two illegal handguns, ammunition and a quantity of Xanax pills were seized, and two men have been charged with firearm and drug trafficking offences.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

