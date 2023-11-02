Saskatoon to see 18 more addictions treatment spaces at Possibilities Recovery Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Eighteen new addictions treatment spaces, including eight for youth, have been announced at the Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon.

“These new spaces are part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s commitment to adding 150 addictions treatment spaces across the province, a commitment which we have recently upped to a new target of adding 500 total addictions treatment spaces over the next five years,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said.

“The new 18 spaces through Possibilities Recovery Centre in Saskatoon will improve access to addictions treatment so that we can help more people overcome addictions and live healthy lives in recovery.”

The centre will also offer virtual sessions, meaning it can serve more than just the Saskatoon area.

There are now a total of 561 pre-treatment, detoxification, treatment, and post-treatment beds across the province operated by the SHA and third-party partners.

The new target of adding 500 addictions treatment spaces over the next five years would nearly double the number of addictions treatment spaces in the province.

The announcement comes at a time when record numbers of people have died from overdoses in Saskatchewan.

According to the Saskatchewan Coroners service, between Jan. 1 and Aug. 1, 2023, there have been 291 suspected and confirmed overdoses in the province.

2022 ended the year with 376 suspected and confirmed overdose deaths and 408 in 2021.