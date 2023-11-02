Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec says there are still too many asylum seekers entering the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 3:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s move to keeps status quo on immigration levels making waves'
Quebec’s move to keeps status quo on immigration levels making waves
Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette tabled a two-year immigration plan at the National Assembly Wednesday. It keeps immigration targets at a maximum of 50,000 people per year, despite calls from the business community to accept more. The province had been looking into the possibility of raising that target to 60,000 but says that's just isn't feasible. Global’s Franca Mignacca reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s immigration minister says the number of asylum seekers entering the province is “abnormal.”

Christine Frechette told reporters Thursday hat the federal government needs to do more to distribute would-be refugees across the country.

She says that since the closure of Roxham Road — the irregular land border crossing between Quebec and New York state — there are now too many asylum seekers showing up at the province’s airports.

Federal government statistics show that 17,080 people claimed asylum at Quebec airports between January and September of this year, more than double the second-highest province for airport claimants, Ontario.

Trending Now

Frechette says Quebec has welcomed more asylum seekers so far this year than all other provinces combined, which was also true in 2022.

The minister also says Ottawa is too “loose” with the way it gives travel visas, saying many migrants are taking advantage of that pathway to claim asylum in the country.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices