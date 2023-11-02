Eleven Blue Bombers named to West Division all-star lineup

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Football League has released its 2023 divisional all-star team rosters, and almost a dozen Winnipeg Blue Bombers have received West Division honours.

The voting, conducted by the division’s coaches and members of the Football Reporters of Canada’s national chapter, gave the nod to 11 members of the 14-4, West Final-bound Bombers.

Among the boldface names are quarterback Zach Collaros, who set a career high for passing yards and led the league in throwing. Collaros also entered the rarified air of the CFL’s all-time top 20 QBs in passing yardage.

He’s joined by CFL rushing leader and Winnipeg native Brady Oliveira, who set the second-highest rushing total for a Canadian player in league history this season, as well as eclipsing his own personal bests in receiving yards and receptions.

Fellow Winnipegger Nic Demski also made the cut after a regular season that saw him pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time.

Veteran Willie Jefferson, the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Defensive Player, got his sixth consecutive nod as a West all-star after posting 11 quarterback sacks, the most pass knockdowns in the league with 21, and finishing the season tied for second in the CFL in forced fumbles.

Sophomore Dalton Schoen followed up his award-winning rookie season in 2023 by leading all receivers with 10 touchdowns. The West all-star team didn’t only recognize youth, however: 37-year-old Stanley Bryant was also named to the team for the eighth time, and six-year Bomber veteran Jermarcus Hardrick — the team’s Most Oustanding Offensive Lineman nominee — also made the cut.

Other Bombers players named include Pat Neufeld, Demerio Houston, Evan Holm, and Brandon Alexander.