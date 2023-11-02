Menu

Fire

Fire at Cloverdale Traditional Elementary school sends kids home

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 1:18 pm
Cloverdale school View image in full screen
An early morning fire has closed a Cloverdale school for the day. Global News
The school day at Cloverdale Traditional Elementary school is over early as a fire has closed the school down.

According to Surrey Fire Service, the school has been closed for the day.

Video from the scene shows some fire damage to a wooden exterior wall.

Surrey Fire Service said the 7 a.m. fire has been extinguished and was limited to a detached gymnasium and some exterior walls.

Seventeen Surrey firefighters were seen at the scene along with Surrey RCMP Mounties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Surrey Fire Service said the quick reaction from the public calling the fire in made a huge difference and possibly saved the entire school. Surrey Fire Service said the blaze could have been as bad as the fire in Port Coquitlam which completely destroyed the Hazel Trembath Elementary School in mid-October.

Global News has reached out to Surrey Schools and Surrey RCMP for more information.

