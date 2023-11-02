Menu

Environment

Hydro-Québec to spend up to $185 billion to increase capacity, reliability

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 11:49 am
Hydro-Québec president Michael Sabia speaks at the inauguration of the La Romaine hydroelectric plant, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Havre St-Pierre, Que. Hydro-Québec says it plans to spend between $155 billion and $185 billion by 2035 as it looks to increase generating capacity and improve the reliability of its network.
Hydro-Québec president Michael Sabia speaks at the inauguration of the La Romaine hydroelectric plant, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Havre St-Pierre, Que. Hydro-Québec says it plans to spend between $155 billion and $185 billion by 2035 as it looks to increase generating capacity and improve the reliability of its network. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s public hydroelectric utility says it plans to spend up to $185 billion by 2035 to increase generating capacity and improve the reliability of its network.

Hydro-Québec forecasts that by 2050 it will need to produce about twice as much power as it can now for homes and the province’s growing industrial sector.

CEO Michael Sabia says the utility plans to spend around $100 billion by 2035 to increase production capacity, as well as the capacity of its electricity transportation network.

Between $45 billion and $50 billion will be used to improve the reliability of its infrastructure.

Sabia says some of the additional power will come from using new technology in existing hydro plants, and from diversifying its power sources, particularly by tripling its use of wind power.

He says it’s too early, however, to confirm whether the utility — which generates 99 per cent of its power from hydro plants — will build new dams.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

