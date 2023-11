See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a Calgary Transit bus hit an overhead light pole.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Northmount Drive Northwest.

EMS said about 20 patients were assessed by paramedics.

None required further treatment.

Traffic was expected to be affected for several hours.

View image in full screen A Calgary Transit bus collided with a pole Thursday morning.

