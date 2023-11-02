Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 2

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Movember Canada, and Lulu in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Building healthy relationships through Family Service Saskatoon
Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of domestic and interpersonal violence rates in the country.
Family Service Saskatoon is supporting youth, couples, families and individuals in their journey toward healthier relationships.
Faith Rowland looks at some of the services available from the organization and an upcoming fundraiser to help support their programs, including an online auction.
Growing moustaches for Movember to support men’s health
Get ready to see the men in your life growing moustaches over the next several weeks.
Movember has officially kicked off with the month of November officially underway.
Mitch Hermansen with Movember Canada joins Chris Carr with details on the annual fundraiser in support of men’s health, and how to get involved.
New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Lulu
Lulu is a two-year-old mixed breed currently in a foster home and in need of a permanent home.
Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for Lulu.
Archibald also has details on a cookbook fundraising campaign and puppy Santa photos.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 2
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 2.
