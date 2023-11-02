Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 2

Send this page to someone via email

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Movember Canada, and Lulu in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Building healthy relationships through Family Service Saskatoon

Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of domestic and interpersonal violence rates in the country.

Family Service Saskatoon is supporting youth, couples, families and individuals in their journey toward healthier relationships.

Faith Rowland looks at some of the services available from the organization and an upcoming fundraiser to help support their programs, including an online auction.

4:18 Building healthy relationships through Family Service Saskatoon

Growing moustaches for Movember to support men’s health

Get ready to see the men in your life growing moustaches over the next several weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Movember has officially kicked off with the month of November officially underway.

Mitch Hermansen with Movember Canada joins Chris Carr with details on the annual fundraiser in support of men’s health, and how to get involved.

4:14 Growing mustaches for Movember to support men’s health

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Lulu

Lulu is a two-year-old mixed breed currently in a foster home and in need of a permanent home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for Lulu.

Archibald also has details on a cookbook fundraising campaign and puppy Santa photos.

4:07 New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Lulu

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 2

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 2.

Story continues below advertisement