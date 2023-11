See more sharing options

Guelph police say a man reported missing in October has been found dead.

Police said the 45-year-old, who goes by the name Kenny, was last seen on Oct. 8.

No last name was provided.

Investigators said they’ve arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Two men and one woman, all from Guelph, were held in custody and will make court appearances on Friday.

Police said the man’s body was found outside the city on Friday.

It’s Guelph’s fourth homicide of the year.