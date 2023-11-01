Safety measures coming to misaligned Hamilton street after another car hits building

Send this page to someone via email

Another crash at a misaligned east-end intersection in Hamilton, Ont. has a pair of councillors seeking to expedite a safety plan already in the works for the thoroughfare.

Hamilton police say for the second time in just three months, a building at 179 Ottawa Street North at Cannon Street was hit by a car damaging the side of a large storefront window at the Poke Co restaurant.

Const. Krista Lee Ernst said fortunately no one was hurt and no charges are pending from the incident that happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Damage was estimated at $10,000, but does not interfere with the structural integrity of the building,” Ernst said.

Ward 3’s Tammy Hwang says the crossroad has been on her mind and fellow Ward 2 councillor Nrinder Nann since early 2023 when the pair brought a motion forward seeking a clear “plan of attack” to improve safety at the intersection.

The councilors recall some five crashes that they know of in recent years, including an August occurrence in which the Cannon Coffee Shop was struck at an adjacent building from Poke Co.

Hwang says some temporary measures are being implemented this month with more robust measures expected in the coming year.

“So staff have been really good and responsive as they did immediately changed up the bike lane paintings,” Hwang said.

“We did get some updates today that they will be changing up some of the crosswalks, (and) will be also looking at the signals changing as well.”

Nann says water container traffic buffers will be one of the other temporary changes that will appear in November.

“So similar to some of the concrete ones that we see during construction periods, but these ones are more of a buffer if impacted … water slows down the momentum of the vehicle,” Nann said.

In a statement, the city’s Transportation Division said it recently completed a comprehensive safety review and say the water barriers will eventually be replaced with permanent bollards and another realignment of pedestrian crossings in the spring of 2024.

Hwang says more motions will be coming at future public works committees as council and transportation staff go through a “neighbourhood by neighbourhood” safety audit identifying other streets of concern.

“We’re also going to see several large developments coming forward, so with those … that’s also going to impact traffic,” said Hwang.

“So we’re trying to take a bit of a holistic sort of approach … trying to ground everything in data.”