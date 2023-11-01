Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police raid trio of magic mushroom dispensaries

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 4:46 pm
A Vancouver police officer seen inside a magic mushroom dispensary in Vancouver on Nov. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A Vancouver police officer seen inside a magic mushroom dispensary in Vancouver on Nov. 1, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police raided three magic mushroom dispensaries in Vancouver on Wednesday.

In a media release, Vancouver police alleged the stores were buying controlled substances and selling them in bulk quantities to walk-in customers.

Psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, is listed as a controlled substance in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Loyalist College officially licensed to study psilocybin mushrooms'
Loyalist College officially licensed to study psilocybin mushrooms

“We have been clear that anyone who breaks the law by illegally trafficking controlled drugs and substances could be arrested and charged with a criminal offence,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This includes people who traffic drugs for profit from unlicensed and illegal retail businesses.”

Police said the storefronts were on Broadway, East Hastings Street and Granville Street.

In a social media post, Vancouver drug activist Dana Larsen said the dispensaries were his, and located at 651 East Hastings, 651 West Broadway and 8480 Granville.

Larsen’s website describes the shops as “medicinal mushroom dispensaries.” The website further states that Larsen, who was an active campaigner in efforts to have cannabis legalized, is pursuing a similar strategy regarding psychedelic drugs.

Click to play video: 'Can magic mushrooms treat depression? How a Canadian microdosing trial aims to find out'
Can magic mushrooms treat depression? How a Canadian microdosing trial aims to find out
Trending Now

“Following our victory in ending cannabis prohibition in Canada, I am now using the same tactics with the Medicinal Mushroom Dispensary – working to directly challenge the law by bringing the healing power of psilocybin and other psychedelics to all Canadians who need them,” the site states.

Story continues below advertisement

In its media release, the Vancouver Police Department acknowledges that there are exemptions in B.C. to the possession of some illicit drugs, but says those exemptions don’t cover the sale of psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs unless the organization has an exemption from Health Canada.

It said police will consider whether to recommend charges to Crown prosecutors once it wraps its investigation.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices