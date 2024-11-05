Demonstration outside Brampton Hindu temple broken up after weapons spotted: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont., where violence erupted over the weekend was the site of another demonstration on Monday night that police broke up after they say weapons were spotted in the crowd.

Peel Regional Police said in social-media updates that the demonstration was declared an unlawful assembly shortly before 10 p.m., after officers saw weapons “within the demonstration.”

Police say the demonstration converged at an intersection outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, shutting down traffic along Gore Road in both directions, before crowds dispersed by 1 a.m.

Pro-Hindu groups who shared details of Monday’s demonstration suggested it came in response to Sikh separatists who protested a visit by Indian consular officials to the temple on Sunday.

Three people were arrested and a Peel police officer was suspended after Sunday’s protest, with social-media videos seeming to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appeared to be grounds of the temple.

In response to Monday’s demonstration, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown shared a video of a man he accused of trying to “direct violence against those of Sikh faith.”

“Agitators trying to incite violence need to be dealt with promptly and swiftly with the full extent of our hate laws,” Brown said in a Tuesday morning post on X.

The Canadian Press has not independently verified the contents of the video posts on social media.

Before Monday’s demonstration, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned Sunday’s violence as a deliberate attack on a Hindu temple and an attempt to intimidate diplomats.

Canada expelled six Indian diplomats last month for allegations that they used their positions to collect information on Canadians in the Sikh separatist movement, and then passed the details on to criminal gangs who targeted the individuals directly.

India, which has rejected those allegations, has long accused Canada of harbouring terrorists involved in a Sikh separatist movement calling for an independent country called Khalistan. Canadian officials have said related extradition requests from India often lack adequate proof.