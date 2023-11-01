Jansen mine expansion could indicate growth for Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

BHP announced that $6.4 billion has been greenlit for the second stage of the Jansen potash project roughly 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon, further expanding the mining and processing facilities.

Simon Thomas, vice-president of potash for BHP, said they were looking to extend their mining underground, pointing to things like more equipment, an upgrade to hoist facilities, an increase to mill and processing and increased rail freight infrastructure.

Thomas said Jansen Stage 1 was approved back in 2021, adding that there are a possible four stages to the Jansen project.

“We’re pleased to say that project progressed to beyond 32-per cent complete,” Thomas said.

He said this new stage allows them to increase capacity.

Thomas said about 80 per cent of their expenditure in these developments goes into Canadian-based supplies, contractors and workforce resources.

He added this will help surrounding communities to grow.

Thomas said they expect Jansen Stage 2 to be completed in 2029.

He said they are looking to build a total workforce of around 900 people in several aspects of the Jansen mine.

Thomas said they are focusing on having a balanced workforce, saying they reported 40 per cent of their workforce represented by women, and 10 per cent by First Nations.

He added they are working to have First Nations people represent over 20 per cent of their workforce.

Jason Aebig, CEO of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, said this was big news for communities like Humboldt, but also Saskatoon.

“When you think about the ripple effect of those jobs on cities like ours, it’s actually remarkable,” Aebig said.

He said the permanence of a project like this is great for surrounding communities, saying you just can’t pick up a mineshaft and take it somewhere else.

“It is a long-term play.”

He said this will have benefits in other sectors like housing, construction, retail and hospitality.

“That level of economic activity is huge.”

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said this announcement was a boost of confidence in the city’s future.

“We know a lot of the operations, the management of the mine itself will be in the city. That’s going to be creating good jobs in our city, adding more people and talent.”

He said there was a solid long-term opportunity with this announcement.