Education

Quebec tuition hike: Concordia warns it could lose up to 90% of out-of-province students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 10:21 am
Quebec students protest out-of-province tuition hike
Hundreds of students took to the streets in a march Monday afternoon to express their outrage against the government's decision to hike tuition fees for out-of-province students in Quebec universities. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, protesters came by the bus load from across Quebec to demand the government reverse its plan.
Montreal’s Concordia University is warning of “devastating financial implications” if Quebec moves forward with a plan to double tuition for out-of-province students next fall.

University president Graham Carr said in a message to the Concordia community that the new $17,000 tuition for out-of-province Canadian students will price the school out of the domestic market.

He says the university expects out-of-province undergraduate registration will decline by between 65 and 90 per cent as a result, leading to an annual revenue decline of up to $32 million in four years.

The school’s total annual revenue loss could reach $62 million in four years with the addition of a new government-imposed charge for every international student it recruits.

Carr says a program-by-program analysis is ongoing to measure the full financial impact of the tuition increase.

He adds that the school is making overtures to the provincial government, but says the province has shown no indication it will reverse the measure.

