Community leaders show support for Bishop’s University over planned tuition hike

Bishop’s University has deep roots in Lennoxville, Que. but community leaders say they are concerned over a proposed controversial tuition hike.

On Tuesday, they banded together in a show of support for the English-language university.

More than 100-strong, the group — comprised of business leaders, local politicians, artists, academics and more — stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the stage of Centennial Theatre, calling on the Quebec government to reconsider its plan to double tuition fees for out-of-province students.

Speaking to a packed auditorium their message was clear.

“We are all in this together and we are here for you Bishop’s,” said Jean Perrault, the former mayor of Sherbrooke.

Announced earlier this month, the hike would see students from other Canadian provinces paying $17,000 per year as of next year, up from $8,992.

The changes are expected to disproportionately affect the province’s three English-language universities, which welcome more out-of-province students than their francophone counterparts.

Former Bishop’s Principal Michael Goldbloom — who retired in July — is hopeful the government will backtrack.

“In my view, Bishop’s can’t survive this policy,” he said, explaining the school can’t afford to lose one-third of its students.

“This is a policy that does not make sense for Bishop’s, doesn’t make sense for the region and in my view doesn’t make sense for Quebec.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a policy that does not make sense for Bishop's, doesn't make sense for the region and in my view doesn't make sense for Quebec."

Many who took to the stage agree with Goldbloom.

Sébastien Lussier, president of the Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce and Industry outlined the importance of the school for the the local economy.

“The economic impact of Bishops University in Quebec is $108 million per year in direct spending, $76 million per year in GDP and $65 million per year in wages — most of it directly injected into the Eastern Townships economy,” he said, citing a study by Ernst & Young.

As for the roughly 800 out-of province-students, they add $21 million per year in direct spending to the local economy, $11 million in GDP and generate $7 million per year in wages.

It is also feared that the government’s plan will harm Quebec’s reputation and its ability to attract talent.

Quebec Premier François Legault has maintained that the measure is necessary to counter what he says is the decline of French in the province.

“One of the side effects which is really damaging is how this is perceived,” said Université de Sherbrooke Principal Pierre Cossette.

“Well I have a message for you Bishop’s students: you are welcome in the Townships. You are welcome in Quebec. We greatly value your presence among us and we hope that it will continue for a long, long time.”

While one might think the two universities are rivals — one being French, the other being English — Cossette said they have a collaborative relationship with several joint projects and initiatives.

Bishop’s recently-minted principal expressed his gratitude to all those who came to show their support.

“This is not only about financial consequences for some institutions, this is about who we are as a community, who we are as a university,” said Sébastien Lebel Grenier.

Meanwhile, Quebec Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry said she’s been in regular contact with Grenier.

“We will find a solution for Bishop’s” she said. “I’m very sensitive to Bishop’s particular situation, and as I’ve said before, we’re going to find a solution. We’re working closely with them.”

— with a file from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise