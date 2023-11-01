Disturbance at hotel in north end of Guelph

A Guelph man has been held for a bail hearing after being wanted on previous charges.
Police say officers responded to a north-end hotel Tuesday afternoon following reports of a disturbance.
Investigators learned a man was responsible for the incident and it turned out he was also wanted on robbery charges.
Officers arrested him, then searched the accused and found a collapsible baton.
A 27-year-old faces further charges.
