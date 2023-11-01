Menu

Crime

Disturbance at hotel in north end of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 1, 2023 11:00 am
Guelph police say they arrested a man at a north-end hotel on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they arrested a man at a north-end hotel on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A Guelph man has been held for a bail hearing after being wanted on previous charges.

Police say officers responded to a north-end hotel Tuesday afternoon following reports of a disturbance.

Investigators learned a man was responsible for the incident and it turned out he was also wanted on robbery charges.

Officers arrested him, then searched the accused and found a collapsible baton.

A 27-year-old faces further charges.

