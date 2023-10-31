3 charged after Calgary police say they seized over $2M worth of drugs in 2 busts

Send this page to someone via email

Two major drug-trafficking investigations in Calgary have led to three people being charged, police announced Tuesday morning.

In total, police said officers seized over $2 million worth of drugs.

“Earlier this fall, we began an investigation after receiving information from Crime Stoppers about a man believed to be trafficking drugs in the city’s northeast,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

“In October, after corroborating the information received from an anonymous tip, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a man believed to be trafficking illicit drugs. As part of the arrest, investigators also searched two residences and an additional vehicle.”

Police said investigators seized about $733,500 worth of drugs as a result of that investigation, including 5.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.3 kg of MDMA, 1.2 kg of fentanyl and 39.8 g of cocaine.

Arshman Saleem Abdullah, 29, of Calgary, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of proceeds of crime and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Abdullah’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.

The CPS said the other investigation that led to the charges announced on Tuesday began in August 2023 “after a man failed to provide officers with valid identification after a motor vehicle collision.”

“(Officers) suspected illicit drugs were found within the vehicle he was operating,” police said.

On Oct. 20, police executed search warrants on a vehicle and a residence located in the 700 block of Erin Woods Lane Southeast. Police said officers seized over $1.8 million worth of drugs, including 15.3 kg of cocaine and 2.3 kg of fentanyl.

Two people were charged. Elroy Brooks, 46, of Calgary, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching a release order. Brooks’ next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Kattie Hagan, 37, of Calgary was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime. Hagan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6.

“These investigations highlight the importance of proactive policing and investigative work, and also having members of the community come forward to provide information about criminal activity,” Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott said.

“In these instances, we were able to keep a sizable quantity of illicit drugs off our streets. To continue to keep our city safe, we encourage all Calgarians to report suspicious behaviour and criminal activity.”