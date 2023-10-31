Calgary-area band releases ‘almost a horror video’ for Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

This Halloween brings a different take on the traditional scary season from some musicians based in Okotoks, Alta.

Members of the band Stonegate are shining a light on the potential horrors of some real-life daily demons in the video for their new song, The Hero.

“This is almost a horror video,” singer Marcus Steiner said. “So we figured, what would be better than putting it out at Halloween?”

The video depicts some of the anxieties and mental health challenges many people are dealing with these days.

“The main character kind of represents your average guy in Alberta — going to work, dealing with stresses,” Steiner said.

Along with making music, members of Stonegate also have jobs to help pay the bills, working as things like salespersons and construction supervisors. They say that makes them familiar with the persistent pressures of modern life.

“It’s the work, it’s the kids, it’s the finances,” drummer Luke Thompson said.

The Hero video uses menacing images to highlight those daily challenges.

“Throughout the video you see shadowy figures, played by the band, always haunting the main character,” Steiner said, “to a point where he cracks.”

The band hopes the video will give some helpful perspective to people feeling overwhelmed with the hectic pace of their lives.

“I hope that maybe the video shows that if you have somebody in your life that you can count on or a good support base, that can keep you centred,” Steiner said, “and allow you to keep on going with your day.”