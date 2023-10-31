Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are planning to tie the knot.

The Hollywood power couple — who have been dating for two years now — became engaged recently, according to numerous reports.

The couple has been public about their romantic connection since 2021. Though both the Batman and Magic Mike actors are known to be private people, Kravitz told GQ last year they met on the set of her movie Pussy Island.

Pussy Island is Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut and will see Tatum step into the shoes of a billionaire tech mogul who brings a beautiful woman to his private island.

Kravitz, 34, described Tatum, 43, as her “protector” while on set.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told GQ. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kravitz continued her praise for Tatum and called him a “wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she said. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Tatum seems equally as enthusiastic about their relationship. In January, the actor admitted to following fan accounts about Kravitz on Instagram, but said he did not know others could see him as a follower.

“I have no chill. I was just seeing what she was up to!” Tatum told Vanity Fair.

This week, Kravitz and Tatum were spotted hand-in-hand as they left Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. Kravitz was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the iconic 1968 horror flick Rosemary’s Baby while Tatum was dressed, presumably, as Rosemary’s baby.

Kravitz also wore an engagement ring on her finger, catching the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

View image in full screen Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are seen arriving at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party on Saturday, in Los Angeles, Calif. MEGA/GC Images

Both actors have been married previously.

Story continues below advertisement

Kravitz married actor Karl Glusman in 2020. After 18 months, they divorced in August 2021.

Tatum was married to actor Jenna Dewan for 10 years before divorcing in 2019. The couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

Kravitz is the daughter of American rocker Lenny Kravitz. Despite her famous father, Kravitz has held her own in the entertainment world, and has starred in blockbuster films including The Batman, Mad Max: Fury Road and X-Men: First Class.

Tatum has starred in a myriad of comedic and dramatic films including 21 Jump Street, White House Down and Foxcatcher.