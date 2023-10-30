Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Portage la Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old woman has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Portage la Prairie earlier this month, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said the incident took place on the evening of Oct. 6, when the victim was hit by a northbound vehicle while trying to cross the street.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Sidney, Man., and two other witnesses stopped to help until emergency responders arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, eventually being transferred to Winnipeg, where police said she died Oct. 21.

RCMP continue to investigate.

