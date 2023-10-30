Menu

Crime

Bus driver charged in major Mississauga crash that killed woman, left others injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 2:16 pm
Click to play video: '1 person dead after 8 vehicle collision in Mississauga'
1 person dead after 8 vehicle collision in Mississauga
WATCH ABOVE: 1 person dead after 8 vehicle collision in Mississauga – Jun 8, 2023
A bus driver has been charged after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga earlier this year that left one person dead and several others injured.

The collision, which was captured on dashcam video, happened on June 8 in the area of Derry and Rexwood roads.

Peel Regional Police said a Mississauga transit bus collided with several vehicles that were stopped.

A 50-year-old woman was killed and several other people were injured.

Mississauga Fire said at the time that multiple extrications were performed and a defibrillator was used on one of the victims.

An adult female driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The scene of the crash on June 8. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on June 8. Global News
Peel Paramedics told Global News at the time that nine people were transported, including one who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and two taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics said the six others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said following a “complex investigation,” on Thursday, Brampton resident Baljeet Dhaliwal, 49, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

She’s scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

