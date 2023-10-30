Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dumpster fire outside Cobourg business leads to arrest for arson: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 9:47 am
Police and firefighters responded to a dumpster fire at a business on Cover Street on Oct. 29. View image in full screen
Police and firefighters responded to a dumpster fire at a business on Cover Street on Oct. 29. Town of Cobourg/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was arrested following a dumpster fire at a business in Cobourg, Ont., early Sunday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, emergency crews responded to a reported fire at a business on Cover Street.

Police say officers learned that the contents of a dumpster had caught fire, which had spread to a neighbouring business. The building’s exterior siding was damaged.

The Cobourg Fire Department helped extinguish the fire.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 52-year-old woman at the scene. The Cobourg resident was charged with arson causing damage to property.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate major fire in unoccupied Old Montreal building'
Police investigate major fire in unoccupied Old Montreal building
Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices