Dumpster fire outside Cobourg business leads to arrest for arson: police

One person was arrested following a dumpster fire at a business in Cobourg, Ont., early Sunday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, emergency crews responded to a reported fire at a business on Cover Street.

Police say officers learned that the contents of a dumpster had caught fire, which had spread to a neighbouring business. The building’s exterior siding was damaged.

The Cobourg Fire Department helped extinguish the fire.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 52-year-old woman at the scene. The Cobourg resident was charged with arson causing damage to property.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later Sunday.