Crime

Police say arson the third criminal attack against Montreal bakery in recent months

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 7:06 pm
A Lebanese bakery in Montreal was the target of an arson overnight Saturday, and police say this is the third criminal attack against the business in less than six months.

Authorities were called to the establishment on Charles-de-Latour Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville near the Antonio-Barbeau Street intersection just before 3 a.m. Police say “suspicious people” were seen trying to enter the building, but fled before officers arrived.

A fire had been set with the help of an incendiary object found on the scene, according to police. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, which caused no injuries and minor damage.

This is the bakery’s second arson since the spring, and earlier this month it was the target of a shooting.

In late May Montreal police said they found a Molotov cocktail thrown through a window, and earlier in October gunshots were fired at the business.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made in connection with Sunday’s early morning fire.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

