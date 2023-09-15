Menu

Crime

Man charged with arson for fires in Roseneath, Alderville First Nation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 1:58 pm
A fire destroyed an abandoned home in Alderville First Nation, Ont., on June 16, 2019. View image in full screen
A fire destroyed an abandoned home in Alderville First Nation, Ont., on June 16, 2019. Global News Peterborough
A man from Alderville First Nation, Ont., faces arson charges following a string of fires in the area over a four-year period.

According to Northumberland OPP, on April 14 around 5:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to two structure fires in Roseneath along County Road 45 and 3rd Line. No one was in the structures and no injuries were reported.

“The structure fires were in close vicinity to each other, and the cause of the fire was believed to be suspicious,” OPP said.

Police say the investigation determined those fires were linked to a fire on Megyaak Drive in Alderville First Nation on June 16, 2019. That fire was also deemed suspicious and no one was in the structure at the time.

On Thursday, OPP made an arrest in relation to all three fires.

Jeffrey Niles, 32, of Alderville First Nation, was charged with three counts of arson — damage to property.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 17.

Click to play video: 'OPP probe suspicious fire at abandoned home in Alderville First Nation'
OPP probe suspicious fire at abandoned home in Alderville First Nation
