Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

2 earthquakes strike Alaskan panhandle, near B.C. border

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2023 2:37 pm
A map showing the location of the two earthquakes (in red) along the Alaskan panhandle, near B.C.'s border, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Also shown are locations of smaller earthquakes in yellow. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the two earthquakes (in red) along the Alaskan panhandle, near B.C.'s border, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Also shown are locations of smaller earthquakes in yellow. Earthquakes Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two small earthquakes hit the Alaskan panhandle on Friday night, near the border with British Columbia.

Earthquakes Canada says the first quake was recorded at 8 p.m., and registered at a magnitude of 4.7.

It was located 169 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, and 50 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska.

Click to play video: 'Preparing for the big one with the Great BC ShakeOut'
Preparing for the big one with the Great BC ShakeOut

The second struck at 8:45 p.m., and was a 5.2 magnitude quake. Its epicentre was 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse and 63 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres. They were also located around 150 km northwest of Juneau, Alaska’s capital city.

Trending Now

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage or injuries from either quake, and none are expected.

Click to play video: 'Province seismically upgrading B.C. schools'
Province seismically upgrading B.C. schools
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices