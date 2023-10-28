2 earthquakes strike Alaskan panhandle, near B.C. border

See more sharing options

Two small earthquakes hit the Alaskan panhandle on Friday night, near the border with British Columbia.

Earthquakes Canada says the first quake was recorded at 8 p.m., and registered at a magnitude of 4.7.

It was located 169 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, and 50 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska.

The second struck at 8:45 p.m., and was a 5.2 magnitude quake. Its epicentre was 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse and 63 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska.

Both were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres. They were also located around 150 km northwest of Juneau, Alaska’s capital city.

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage or injuries from either quake, and none are expected.