Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 28, 2023 10:15 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a plaza in Toronto early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road just before 2 a.m.

Police said they were responding to reports that a man had been shot in front of a business in the area.

Investigators told Global News the scene of the shooting, 2007 Lawrence Ave. W., was a plaza with several businesses and restaurants.

Police said a man in his 40s went to a local hospital on his own with gunshot wounds that were considered life-threatening.

Click to play video: 'Montreal hosting government, community groups, law enforcement in gun violence forum'
Montreal hosting government, community groups, law enforcement in gun violence forum
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices