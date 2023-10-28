Toronto shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a plaza in Toronto early Saturday morning.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road just before 2 a.m.
Police said they were responding to reports that a man had been shot in front of a business in the area.
Investigators told Global News the scene of the shooting, 2007 Lawrence Ave. W., was a plaza with several businesses and restaurants.
Police said a man in his 40s went to a local hospital on his own with gunshot wounds that were considered life-threatening.
