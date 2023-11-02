Avenue Magazine unveils Calgary’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Every year Avenue Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 allows Calgarians to nominate and celebrate outstanding leaders, innovators and trailblazers who make the city a better place to live, work and play.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the program. The Calgarians who receive this award show excellence in their work and are influential in advancing the city in a range of fields, such as business, technology, medicine and the arts.

Avenue editor-in-chief Shelley Arnusch, along with a panel of judges, chose this year’s class from more than 300 submissions.

“Ultimately, the Top 40 Under 40 list honours exceptional individuals who are moving the city forward and creating a better Calgary for all of us. This annual snapshot of success at a young age in our city is Avenue’s signature project, and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the Class of 2023, as well as Top 40’s amazing 25-year legacy,” Arnusch said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional honorees of the 2023 Avenue magazine Top 40 Under 40,” said Ed McCauley, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Calgary.

“Among these leading changemakers, innovators and leaders are several UCalgary faculty, staff and alumni, who are not just shaping, but reinventing the future. We’re proud to celebrate this year’s honourees and the 25th anniversary of the program. UCalgary is truly the place to start something, and we’re proud to contribute to Calgary’s success.”

Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2023 (in alphabetical order)

Susannah S. Alleyne , equity, diversity and inclusion counsel and equity ombudsperson, Law Society of Alberta

, equity, diversity and inclusion counsel and equity ombudsperson, Law Society of Alberta Dave Carlton and Andrew Renaux , co-founding director (Carlton) and CEO (Renaux), Leaf Ninjas Inc.

, co-founding director (Carlton) and CEO (Renaux), Leaf Ninjas Inc. May Choi , rheumatologist and assistant professor of medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

, rheumatologist and assistant professor of medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary Devin Cooper , musician and philanthropist

, musician and philanthropist Matthew Corkum , accessibility advocate and head meteorologist, Dynasty Power

, accessibility advocate and head meteorologist, Dynasty Power Morgan Curley and Marc Husted , co-founders and designers, Bamff

, co-founders and designers, Bamff Lauren DeDieu , associate professor (teaching), department of mathematics and statistics, University of Calgary

, associate professor (teaching), department of mathematics and statistics, University of Calgary Julie Deleemans , postdoctoral research fellow, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine

, postdoctoral research fellow, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine Barry, Daniel and Lorin Doerksen , farmers, ranchers and owners, Gemstone Grass Fed Beef

, farmers, ranchers and owners, Gemstone Grass Fed Beef Nauzer Forbes , interventional endoscopist and associate professor of medicine, University of Calgary

, interventional endoscopist and associate professor of medicine, University of Calgary Aravind Ganesh , assistant professor of neurology, and vascular and cognitive neurologist, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine and The Hotchkiss Brain Institute; CEO, Let’s Get Proof.

, assistant professor of neurology, and vascular and cognitive neurologist, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine and The Hotchkiss Brain Institute; CEO, Let’s Get Proof. Stephanie Hutchinson , president and program director, YYC Music Awards; vice-president and co-owner, Chronograph Records; director of programs, National Music Centre

, president and program director, YYC Music Awards; vice-president and co-owner, Chronograph Records; director of programs, National Music Centre Hadis Karimipour , Canada Research Chair and associate professor, department of electrical and software engineering, University of Calgary

, Canada Research Chair and associate professor, department of electrical and software engineering, University of Calgary Dion Kelly and Eli Kinney-Lang , co-founders, Possibility Neurotechnologies and BCI Games

, co-founders, Possibility Neurotechnologies and BCI Games Ben Klepacki , co-founder and chief revenue officer, Convrg

, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Convrg Krista Lauridsen , associate vice-president, People Places & Spaces, ATB

, associate vice-president, People Places & Spaces, ATB Chantelle Little , founder and CEO, Tiller

, founder and CEO, Tiller Aaron Logan , chief operating officer, Excir

, chief operating officer, Excir Adam Martinson , president and founder, AJM Environmental

, president and founder, AJM Environmental Renee Matsalla , co-founder, Tacit Edge Product Leadership

, co-founder, Tacit Edge Product Leadership Jayme Minor , founder, OktSOBERfest; partner, MAXgreen Windows, Siding and Roofing; partner, Endorphin Dream Garage Ltd.

, founder, OktSOBERfest; partner, MAXgreen Windows, Siding and Roofing; partner, Endorphin Dream Garage Ltd. Husein Moloo , CEO and co-founder, PurposeMed

, CEO and co-founder, PurposeMed Daniel Monzon , CEO, Catapult Startups

, CEO, Catapult Startups Anna Murphy , community leader and equity advocate

, community leader and equity advocate Toyin Lafenwa Oladele , executive director, Immigrant Council for Arts Innovation

, executive director, Immigrant Council for Arts Innovation Maxim Olshevsky , CEO and managing director, Astra Group/Peoplefirst Developments

, CEO and managing director, Astra Group/Peoplefirst Developments David Oulton , executive producer/host, Face to Face with David

, executive producer/host, Face to Face with David Kathryn Pearce , executive director, Maud Collective; project manager, City of Calgary

, executive director, Maud Collective; project manager, City of Calgary Jacqueline Peterson , director, policy and offsets, Kathairos Solutions Inc.

, director, policy and offsets, Kathairos Solutions Inc. Steven Ross , chief development officer, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

, chief development officer, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Julie Rubin , executive director and founder, Canadian Centre for Development

, executive director and founder, Canadian Centre for Development Ishita Singla , artistic director, Madhuban Performing Arts; senior communications officer, CBC

, artistic director, Madhuban Performing Arts; senior communications officer, CBC Chaz Smith , CEO and founder, BeTheChangeYYC

, CEO and founder, BeTheChangeYYC Cassie Suche , artist

, artist Jared Darcy Tailfeathers/Sikomh Kokomii , multidisciplinary artist

, multidisciplinary artist Brodie Thomas , founder, Uncommon Cider Co.

, founder, Uncommon Cider Co. Benjamin Tutolo , associate professor, department of geoscience, University of Calgary

, associate professor, department of geoscience, University of Calgary Andrea Urquhart , lawyer and partner, Roulston Urquhart Criminal Defence

, lawyer and partner, Roulston Urquhart Criminal Defence Ashley Wanamaker , founder and psychologist, Being Human Club

, founder and psychologist, Being Human Club Steven Yip, medical oncologist, Tom Baker Cancer Centre; clinical associate professor, department of oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 celebration will take place on Nov. 2 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. The event will include comments from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, and the event will be emceed by Global News anchors Blake Lough and Joel Senick.

Story continues below advertisement

5:36 The top Calgarians under 40 to be revealed Wednesday

Tickets are available online.