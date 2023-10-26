Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira named finalist for Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 5:44 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another day and another feather in the cap of Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira as his big week continued.

Just a day after being voted the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, Oliveira was named the club’s nominee for the CFL’s annual Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

According to the CFL, the award recognizes a Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans – strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and contribution to Canadian communities.

Oliveira is enjoying a career season with the fourth year running back leading the CFL in rushing yards with 1,498. It’s the second-best rushing season by a Canadian in CFL history. He’s also just 20 yards shy of 2,000 total yards from scrimmage, which he’ll get a chance to attain in the regular season finale on Friday against the Calgary Stampeders.

Story continues below advertisement

Oliveira has helped rescue over 1,500 dogs from Manitoba and all over the world.

Trending Now

Other finalists include Andrew Peirson (BC Lions), J-Min Pelley (Edmonton Elks), Charlie Power (Calgary Stampeders), Brayden Lenius (Saskatchewan Roughriders), Sean Thomas Erlington (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), Deionte Knight (Toronto Argonauts), Jackson Bennett (Ottawa RedBlacks), and Regis Cibasu (Montreal Alouettes).

No Bombers player has ever won the award since it was first introduced in 2010.

Fullback Mike Miller was last years finalist from the Bombers. The 2022 edition of the award was won by Saskatchewan Roughriders centre Dan Clark.

The winner will be announced at the annual CFL Awards during Grey Cup week.

More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices