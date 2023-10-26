Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira named finalist for Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award

Send this page to someone via email

Another day and another feather in the cap of Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira as his big week continued.

Just a day after being voted the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, Oliveira was named the club’s nominee for the CFL’s annual Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

According to the CFL, the award recognizes a Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans – strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and contribution to Canadian communities.

Oliveira is enjoying a career season with the fourth year running back leading the CFL in rushing yards with 1,498. It’s the second-best rushing season by a Canadian in CFL history. He’s also just 20 yards shy of 2,000 total yards from scrimmage, which he’ll get a chance to attain in the regular season finale on Friday against the Calgary Stampeders.

Oliveira has helped rescue over 1,500 dogs from Manitoba and all over the world.

Other finalists include Andrew Peirson (BC Lions), J-Min Pelley (Edmonton Elks), Charlie Power (Calgary Stampeders), Brayden Lenius (Saskatchewan Roughriders), Sean Thomas Erlington (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), Deionte Knight (Toronto Argonauts), Jackson Bennett (Ottawa RedBlacks), and Regis Cibasu (Montreal Alouettes).

No Bombers player has ever won the award since it was first introduced in 2010.

Fullback Mike Miller was last years finalist from the Bombers. The 2022 edition of the award was won by Saskatchewan Roughriders centre Dan Clark.

The winner will be announced at the annual CFL Awards during Grey Cup week.