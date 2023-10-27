2 arrested after firearms incident north of Belleville, Ont.: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face firearm charges following an incident at a residence in Quinte West on Thursday afternoon.

According to Quinte West OPP, officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a dispute during which a firearm was brandished at a residence on Factory Road, just north of Belleville.

OPP deployed its emergency response team, rescue unit and canine unit to the scene. Three firearms were seized and two people were arrested.

Ashley Booth, 41, of Madoc, Ont., and Robert Wilson, 46, of Quinte West, were each charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Booth was additionally charged with pointing a firearm.

Both were later released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Nov. 16.