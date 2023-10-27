Menu

Crime

2 arrested after firearms incident north of Belleville, Ont.: Quinte West OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 5:16 pm
Quinte West OPP seized three firearms following an incident at a residence on Factory Road north of Belleville on Oct. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP seized three firearms following an incident at a residence on Factory Road north of Belleville on Oct. 26, 2023. Quinte West OPP
Two people face firearm charges following an incident at a residence in Quinte West on Thursday afternoon.

According to Quinte West OPP, officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a dispute during which a firearm was brandished at a residence on Factory Road, just north of Belleville.

OPP deployed its emergency response team, rescue unit and  canine unit to the scene. Three firearms were seized and two people were arrested.

Ashley Booth, 41, of Madoc, Ont., and Robert Wilson, 46, of Quinte West, were each charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Booth was additionally charged with pointing a firearm.

Both were later released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Nov. 16.

Advertisement
