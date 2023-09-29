Menu

Crime

CFB Trenton commander permantly removed following firearms charges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 3:52 pm
Col. Leif Dahl has been removed permanently as commander of 8 Wing Trenton following firearm charges from an incident on a boat in Trenton. View image in full screen
Col. Leif Dahl has been removed permanently as commander of 8 Wing Trenton following firearm charges from an incident on a boat in Trenton. 8 Wing Trenton photo
The military is permanently removing Col. Leif Dahl from his post as commander of Canadian Forces Base Trenton a month after he was charged with weapons offences.

Ontario Provincial Police say they charged Dahl on Aug. 25 after he was seen shooting at protected wildlife from a boat in the Murray Canal in Quinte West, Ont.

Police allege Dahl threw two firearms into the canal, which their dive team recovered on two separate searches, and they have charged him with obstructing police.

He also faces charges related to hunting without a licence and careless use and storage of a firearm following the search of a residence in Belleville, Ont.

The military said the alleged shooting incident occurred while Dahl was on a leave of service.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

The military temporarily replaced Dahl in August, but has now named Col. Leighton James the commander of 8 Wing Trenton, replacing acting 8 Wing commander Lieu-Col. Matt Lederle. The move was effective on Sept. 28.

“I thank Lieutenant-Colonel Lederle for doing an exemplary job in leading 8 Wing during this brief but difficult period,” stated Lieu-Gen. E.J. Kenney, commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

— with files from Global News

© 2023 The Canadian Press

