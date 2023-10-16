Shooting in Trenton sends 1 to hospital: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a reported shooting in Trenton, Ont., early Monday.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Applewood Court. Police found one person who had sustained a wound to their hand. The person was taken to hospital for treatment.

OPP say a suspect or suspects fled the scene in a white Dodge Challenger car before officers arrived.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or any video surveillance showing the area around Applewood Court, Tripp Boulevard and Dundas Street West, from 1 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.