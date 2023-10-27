Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Study: Touchdown Atlantic generated $10-million economic impact

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2023 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'CFL commissioner wants to see a team in Halifax'
CFL commissioner wants to see a team in Halifax
The Canadian Football League’s annual Touchdown Atlantic game kicks off Saturday between Toronto and Saskatchewan. As the CFL arrives on the East Coast once again, the league’s commissioner maintains he wants a team here. Now, he’s saying a new team might not need a new stadium. Callum Smith reports – Jul 28, 2023
This year’s edition of Touchdown Atlantic had an overall economic impact of $10 million, according to an independent study by Sport Tourism Canada.

The study said the overall impact included over $7.3 million in economic activity within Nova Scotia and over $6.8 million in Halifax.

A sellout gathering of 11,555 watched the Toronto Argonauts earn a 31-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Huskies Stadium on July 29.

Click to play video: 'Touchdown Atlantic kicks off in Halifax'
Touchdown Atlantic kicks off in Halifax

Over 72.7 per cent of those in attendance were from Halifax or the Maritimes, compared to 63.3 per cent in 2022. That resulted in a smaller overall economic impact due to lower expenditures on travel, food and accommodations by out-of-town visitors.

However, 51.6 per cent of survey respondents who made the trip said they extended their stay to an average of 4.3 days.

And 85.2 per cent of respondents supported a 10th CFL franchise in Halifax. An unspecified majority said they’d likely purchase season tickets and attend six-to-10 games annually.

Touchdown Atlantic also resulted in a donation of $10,600 in machinery and gym equipment to Saint Mary’s University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

