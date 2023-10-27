Study: Touchdown Atlantic generated $10-million economic impact

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s edition of Touchdown Atlantic had an overall economic impact of $10 million, according to an independent study by Sport Tourism Canada.

The study said the overall impact included over $7.3 million in economic activity within Nova Scotia and over $6.8 million in Halifax.

A sellout gathering of 11,555 watched the Toronto Argonauts earn a 31-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Huskies Stadium on July 29.

1:48 Touchdown Atlantic kicks off in Halifax

Over 72.7 per cent of those in attendance were from Halifax or the Maritimes, compared to 63.3 per cent in 2022. That resulted in a smaller overall economic impact due to lower expenditures on travel, food and accommodations by out-of-town visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

However, 51.6 per cent of survey respondents who made the trip said they extended their stay to an average of 4.3 days.

And 85.2 per cent of respondents supported a 10th CFL franchise in Halifax. An unspecified majority said they’d likely purchase season tickets and attend six-to-10 games annually.

Touchdown Atlantic also resulted in a donation of $10,600 in machinery and gym equipment to Saint Mary’s University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.