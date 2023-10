See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday morning.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 7:17 a.m. near Steeles Avenue and McCowan Road.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Steeles Avenue is closed in both directions.

COLLISION:

Steeles Av East + McCowan Rd

7:17 a.m.

– Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

– Police are on scene

– Medics are transporting the pedestrian to hospital

– Unknown extent of injuries

– Steeles is closed in both directions @TTCnotices#GO2490919

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 27, 2023