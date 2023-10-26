Menu

Crime

Death at site of Langley blast not a homicide, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 6:48 pm
Explosion in Langley turns into murder investigation
WATCH: An explosion in Langley over the weekend has now turned into a murder investigation with members of IHIT now looking into the incident.
Police say they no longer believe the death of a person found at the site of an explosion in Langley, B.C., this week is a homicide.

Langley RCMP was called to the scene a the blast in an outbuilding on a rural property in the 24300-block of 8 Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

After putting the fire out, firefighters discovered human remains at the scene, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the case.

Sentencing in Carson Crimeni manslaughter case
On Thursday, IHIT said that after reviewing the evidence and consulting with the BC Coroners Service it no longer believed the death was a homicide.

The case, it added, was being handed back to the Langley RCMP.

Mounties in Langley, meanwhile, continue to investigate what led to the explosion.

