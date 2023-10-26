Death at site of Langley blast not a homicide, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they no longer believe the death of a person found at the site of an explosion in Langley, B.C., this week is a homicide.

Langley RCMP was called to the scene a the blast in an outbuilding on a rural property in the 24300-block of 8 Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

After putting the fire out, firefighters discovered human remains at the scene, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the case.

On Thursday, IHIT said that after reviewing the evidence and consulting with the BC Coroners Service it no longer believed the death was a homicide.

The case, it added, was being handed back to the Langley RCMP.

Mounties in Langley, meanwhile, continue to investigate what led to the explosion.