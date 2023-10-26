Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man who attacked officers following sentencing at Hamilton court faces charges

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 2:36 pm
The side profile of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police charged a man following a scuffle with officers at a courthouse in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is facing four charges in an alleged attempt to escape three security constables at a courthouse in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police say the man was at the Sopinka courthouse on Thursday facing a judge in a morning sentencing hearing when he started the scuffle with officers.

A police spokesperson revealed the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. after the judge handed down a four-month sentence in another matter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Special Constables attempted to execute the order then the male fled,” police said.

“(He) threw a special constable into the wall and punched another, fled down the hall and then the arrest was effected.”

All the security officers involved were sent to hospital with “a variety of injuries” but are in stable condition.

The man is accused of three counts of assaulting an officer and attempting to escape custody.

Police say he was not in custody prior to his hearing.

Click to play video: 'Maine shooting: Police hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after at least 18 dead, 13 injured'
Maine shooting: Police hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after at least 18 dead, 13 injured
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices