Man who attacked officers following sentencing at Hamilton court faces charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing four charges in an alleged attempt to escape three security constables at a courthouse in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police say the man was at the Sopinka courthouse on Thursday facing a judge in a morning sentencing hearing when he started the scuffle with officers.

A police spokesperson revealed the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. after the judge handed down a four-month sentence in another matter.

Three Court Security Special Constables were injured earlier today after an individual sentenced in court attempted to escape in #HamOnt. The three Special Constables have been transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries. An individual is in custody. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 26, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“Special Constables attempted to execute the order then the male fled,” police said.

“(He) threw a special constable into the wall and punched another, fled down the hall and then the arrest was effected.”

All the security officers involved were sent to hospital with “a variety of injuries” but are in stable condition.

The man is accused of three counts of assaulting an officer and attempting to escape custody.

Police say he was not in custody prior to his hearing.