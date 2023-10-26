Menu

Crime

RCMP find $500,000 in stolen property in RM of Bifrost-Riverton, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 2:12 pm
After a truck and trailer hit the ditch in the RM of Bifrost-Riverton, Gimli RCMP found $500,000 in stolen property.
After a truck and trailer hit the ditch in the RM of Bifrost-Riverton, Gimli RCMP found $500,000 in stolen property. Manitoba RCMP
A trail of events led to Gimli, Man. RCMP finding and recovering hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

It started Monday morning, when officers were told a truck and trailer hit the ditch on Highway 329 in the RM of Bifrost-Riverton, Man.

Authorities said police found two pick-up trucks: one still in the ditch and another on the property by the ditch.

As Mounties approached the trucks, two people ran toward a home on the property, and another got in one of the trucks and drove away.

As the suspect drove away, police said some stolen items fell out of the truck, which was followed by an officer toward Arborg, Man.

Authorities said the vehicle sped up when a traffic stop was attempted. A pursuit was not initiated because of public safety concerns.

The truck, which had been reported stolen from Selkirk, Man., on Oct. 17, was later found in the RM of Bifrost-Riverton, leading to the arrest of a 43-year-old man.

Back at the scene of the crash, responders went up to the home the two other suspects went into and told them to come out so they could be arrested. Police said it didn’t take long before a 44-year-old man and 45-year-old woman complied and were taken into custody.

With help from the community, Mounties said it was found that the three suspects were taking property from a stolen semi-trailer stored on a property in the RM of Rockwood, Man., and moving it to another home.

A search warrant was used in the home where the truck initially hit the ditch, police said, where “a large amount of stolen property, including a pickup truck, trailers, a quad,” and some products supposed to be at a Winnipeg business were recovered.

Authorities said the estimated value of the stolen property sits at $500,000.

The woman, from the RM of Bifrost-Riverton, was released from custody for a court appearance in February, and the two men — one from Saskatchewan and the other from Winnipeg — face several property-related offences.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Winnipeg advocate calls for empathy following theft of donation box at Tim Hortons
