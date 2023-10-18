Dauphin RCMP recover almost $400,000 in stolen property

See more sharing options

A man from Gilbert Plains, Man., was arrested after $375,000 in stolen items were found on his property.

On October 12, as part of an ongoing property theft investigation, authorities executed a search warrant in Gilbert Plains, and found a “large number of stolen property.” Officers said heavy machinery, trucks, off-road vehicles, trailers and snowmobiles were recovered.

The 25-year-old suspect faces a dozen counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and three charges related to interfering with vehicle identification numbers.

Officers said the owners of the stolen items have been identified.

RCMP continue to investigate.