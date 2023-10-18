Menu

Share

Crime

Dauphin RCMP recover almost $400,000 in stolen property

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 5:38 pm
RCMP arrested a man from Gilbert Plains, Man. after finding about $375,000 in stolen items on his property.
RCMP arrested a man from Gilbert Plains, Man. after finding about $375,000 in stolen items on his property. Manitoba RCMP
A man from Gilbert Plains, Man., was arrested after $375,000 in stolen items were found on his property.

On October 12, as part of an ongoing property theft investigation, authorities executed a search warrant in Gilbert Plains, and found a “large number of stolen property.” Officers said heavy machinery, trucks, off-road vehicles, trailers and snowmobiles were recovered.

The 25-year-old suspect faces a dozen counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and three charges related to interfering with vehicle identification numbers.

Officers said the owners of the stolen items have been identified.

RCMP continue to investigate.

