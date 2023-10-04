Menu

Crime

RCMP finds tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property in RM of Gimli again

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 4:25 pm
A stolen trailer recovered by RCMP in RM of Gimli. View image in full screen
A stolen trailer recovered by RCMP in RM of Gimli. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the second time in two weeks, Mounties recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property in the RM of Gimli.

Police said on Sept. 29, as a result of an ongoing investigation, authorities, alongside the Gimli RCMP, executed a search warrant at a property in the rural municipality.

The search recovered a stolen snowmobile, multiple trailers, construction equipment, a camper, firearms, cash, cocaine and other controlled substances, officers said.

Just like the search two weeks prior, RCMP said some of the recovered property was reported stolen from several places across southern Manitoba.

“For the second time this month, RCMP officers have recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property,” said Insp. Brent Lemieux, RCMP east district operations officer.

Officers said a 48-year-old suspect faces several charges, including possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and numerous firearms-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other suspects from Winnipeg were arrested, and released for a later court date, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

