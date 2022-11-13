Police recover $154k in stolen property from North End residence

See more sharing options

Police have recovered $154,000 in stolen property from a residence located in Winnipeg’s North End.

On Friday, North District officers attended the 500 block of Pipeline Road responding to many reports of suspicious activity in the area.

While on the scene, officers saw a man asleep at the wheel in a vehicle that was reported stolen in August from Whitemouth, MB, police say.

Police then placed the man under arrest without incident.

Through the investigation, officers learned the suspect had various vehicles and trailers stored on his property — all of which they believe were stolen.

Investigators say the estimated value of all the stolen property is $154,000.

A 36-year-old man now faces multiple charges and has been detained in custody.