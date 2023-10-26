Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Masked man stabs victim after fight in Portage la Prairie: Manitoba RCMP

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 12:07 pm
Portage la Prairie respond to an aggravated assault. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie respond to an aggravated assault. Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is recovering after being stabbed by a masked suspect in Portage la Prairie, Man., police say.

Early Saturday, RCMP said officers responded to a stabbing reported outside a home on 19th Street NW.

Right before the stabbing, a group of people who knew each other had been fighting, authorities said. After they went their separate ways, a man came back, stabbed a 42-year-old victim from Portage la Prairie, and ran away.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

All that is known about the suspect is that he was wearing a face mask, hoody and baggy clothes, officers said.

Anyone with information can reach Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say'
Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices