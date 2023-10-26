Masked man stabs victim after fight in Portage la Prairie: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering after being stabbed by a masked suspect in Portage la Prairie, Man., police say.

Early Saturday, RCMP said officers responded to a stabbing reported outside a home on 19th Street NW.

Right before the stabbing, a group of people who knew each other had been fighting, authorities said. After they went their separate ways, a man came back, stabbed a 42-year-old victim from Portage la Prairie, and ran away.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

All that is known about the suspect is that he was wearing a face mask, hoody and baggy clothes, officers said.

Anyone with information can reach Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com.

