Despite consultation report, N.S. says talks ongoing for Child and Youth Commission

There’s still no timeline for when a Child and Youth Commission will be created in Nova Scotia, despite the premier vowing to establish one nearly two years ago and a ‘What We Heard’ report already in the hands of the provincial government.

Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau says the ‘What We Heard’ report was released last spring.

“Over 1,000 Nova Scotians gave their input on it,” Boudreau told Global News Wednesday. “So, we’ve taken all that information and we’re kind of continuing to move forward with it and still speaking to some — what I would say is interested parties.”

Boudreau says he’s been having conversations “for the last number of weeks since I’ve been minister and certainly making sure I’m caught up.”

“Certainly, this is important work and want to make sure we get this right,” he says. “We’re we are taking our time with it, but we’re we are making sure that that we get this right.“

Two days prior to the fall sitting, the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers voiced worry that legislation may not be coming to create what it calls a vital public and political apparatus to protect young people who are impacted by provincial policy and services, potentially including the education system, health care system and child protection services.

“Youth cannot wait, children cannot wait while government sorts this out,” said Alec Stratford, the college’s executive director and registrar, on Oct. 10. “Their rights need to be upheld today.”

In November 2021, while addressing the Restorative Inquiry into the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children, Premier Tim Houston committed to creating a commission.

The premier said last Wednesday he believes the government’s legislative agenda is “pretty much” complete for this session.

On Wednesday, he referred to the minister for more details on the commission’s status, but said there are many who care for children in the province such as social workers and educators.

“I don’t believe that anybody is waiting or putting children on hold for a commission from the government,” Houston told reporters. “I think people are stepping up to look after children and certainly our government puts them first.”

But opposition parties have a different view on what the delay means.

“This seems like it’s going to be another broken promise,” Zach Churchill, the Liberal Party leader said.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Claudia Chender says her party was pleased to see the commission in the minister’s mandate letter, but not having a timeline for one is concerning.

“We know how important that is. If we look around the country, there’s all kinds of legislation being passed, even with notwithstanding clauses that directly impact the rights of children and youth,” she says.

“So, it’s very important that there is an independent voice that can protect minors who legally can’t do that for themselves.”